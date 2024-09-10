Today is Tuesday September 10, 2024
Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly circling fourth Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 10:12 am
(L-R) - Cretton, Simu Liu on 'Shang-Chi' set/Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is developing the Disney+ Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, might just swing into the director's chair on Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man movie.

That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says Cretton is in talks to become the fourth director to tackle the web-slinging hero. He would follow Sam Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire as Spidey in three films; Marc Webb, who helmed two with Andrew Garfield; and Jon Watts, who directed Holland in three Spider-Man blockbusters.

Officially, Marvel Studios is characteristically mum, but according to THR, getting Holland in the mask again is a priority for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which share the rights to the hero — and if Cretton locks in, cameras could roll early next year.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



