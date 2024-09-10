Three things to know about multi-state salmonella outbreak, egg recall

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 6:32 am

FDA

(NEW YORK) -- A poultry farm in Wisconsin has recalled all of its eggs distributed in three states that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked to dozens of sicknesses as part of a Salmonella outbreak across nine states.

Details of multi-state salmonella outbreak, egg recall

Milo's Poultry Farms LLC issued a recall on all carton sizes of all chicken egg types and expiration dates sold under two different labels, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced with the company on Sept. 6.

Milo's Poultry Farms' eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and food service distributors.

The Bonduel-based producer issued the recall on "Milo's Poultry Farms" and "Tony's Fresh Market" branded eggs, "because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in a statement.

"The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation," the company stated.

Milo's Poultry Farms has ceased production and distribution as of the time of publication and "will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment."

The CDC has reported 65 total illnesses and 24 hospitalizations as of time of publication and the active investigation is ongoing.

Symptoms, side effects of salmonella

"Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days," according to the CDC.

"Some people—especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization," the agency notes.

