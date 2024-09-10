Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has surgery for forearm injury

ByADAM RITTENBERG

September 9, 2024, 12:09 PM

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders is recovering from surgery to repair a right forearm injury sustained in Saturday’s loss at Nebraska.

Sanders’ father, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, posted pictures on social media Monday of Shilo resting in a hospital bed, with the caption: “God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!”

Shilo Sanders left the game in the first quarter after attempting to tackle Huskers running back Dante Dowdell. He soon went into the Colorado locker room. Deion Sanders told NBC during the game that Shilo likely suffered a broken forearm and would not return. Colorado did not provide an update on Shilo Sanders’ status immediately after the game.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety started 11 games for Colorado in 2023, leading the team in tackles (70) and forced fumbles (4), and earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors. He tied for the Pac-12 lead with 55 solo tackles and had nine tackles, including one for loss, in Colorado’s season-opening win against North Dakota State.

Shilo Sanders started his college career at South Carolina, appearing in 13 games during two seasons, before joining his father at Jackson State and then Colorado. He’s the older brother of Colorado starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

