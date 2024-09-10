Big Sandy PD arrests suspect after threats to ‘shoot the school up’

BIG SANDY — According to our news partner KETK, a suspect has been arrested after allegedly making threats against Big Sandy ISD campuses on Friday. The Big Sandy Police Department said they received calls on Friday at around 11:30 a.m. of someone making threats to attack Big Sandy ISD schools. Officers were stationed at Big Sandy ISD campuses and requested for additional assistance from other law enforcement agencies in Upshur County.

Police said all law enforcement remained on campuses from noon until school was released. Officers then provided extra security at the football game that night. Throughout the weekend, the police department continued their investigation and located the suspect who reportedly made the threats against the schools.

An arrest warrant was served at a home in Upshur County at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Big Sandy Police Department thanked the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office for their help during the investigation.

“With the help of those agencies, the Big Sandy Police Department was able to provide a safe and quick conclusion to this matter. The subject involved in this incident is in the Upshur County Jail,” Big Sandy PD said.

Big Sandy ISD said that the threat on social media implied someone would “shoot the school up” but after an investigation, law enforcement deemed the threat not viable. The school did not enter into a lockdown and classes continued as usual.

“It is essential to let your kids know that these kinds of threats are not a joking matter. Even if someone has no intention to follow out a threat, the consequences for even ‘joking’ are severe,” Big Sandy ISD said.

KETK spoke with the Big Sandy Police Department who said they would not release the suspect’s name while the investigation remains open.

