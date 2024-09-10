More than 50 dogs found in Smith County dog fighting bust

Posted/updated on: September 10, 2024 at 4:28 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, one person was detained after an alleged dog fighting bust on County Road 4136 north of Tyler on Monday. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith held a press conference at the scene and said that Smith County Animal Control was notified at around 11:50 a.m. after someone found wounded dogs near a home on CR 4136.

When asked about potential charges in this case Sheriff Smith said suspects could face charges of animal cruelty and engaging in an organized crime. Evidence at the scene has led officials to believe this location was part of a large-scale dogfighting operation that could extend out of East Texas.

Nicholas Pet Haven also responded to the scene and said that more than 50 dogs were found at the property, 6 of which are in critical condition. Dogs were reportedly found in cages, hot boxes and tied to treadmills.

A search warrant has been obtained for the property and at least one AK-47 style rifle was found in a vehicle at the scene, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Officials are not releasing the name of the man arrested at this time and expect to arrest one other person who fled the scene before Smith County Animal Control arrived.

Smith County Animal Control has obtained a seizure warrant for the property, allowing them to remove the dogs from the home and around the property.

Nicholas Pet Haven is asking for donors and potential fosters to reach out to help find somewhere safe for the dogs to stay.

