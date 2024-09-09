Stolen firearm leads to murder charge

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2024 at 11:29 am

NACOGDOCHES – Arrest documents for a 23-year-old charged with murder depict a firearm robbery according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers responded at around 1:01 a.m. on Sep. 9 to Fulgham Street and found a shooting victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 23-year-old Jalen Boughton was arrested for murder and was taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail. Boughton’s arrest papers say he reported being involved in the shooting to police and claimed to investigators that the victim took a firearm from his vehicle and took off running. The documents said Boughton chased down the victim until he caught up with him and the victim appeared to make suspicious movements and that’s when Boughton shot him.

Go Back