Longview police investigate student’s online threat

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2024 at 8:45 am
Longview police investigate student’s online threatLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating the validity of a threat made by a student online, according to Pine Tree Independent School District. On Monday, district officials said they were made aware of a student’s online “threatening remarks” during Friday’s home football game. According to our news partner KETK, the issue was quickly dealt with in cooperation with Longview PD, the district said.

“While our local PD investigates the validity of this threat, we want to remind parents to talk to their students about the seriousness of making any type of threatening comments,” Pine Tree ISD said. “We will always take every threat seriously because nothing is more important than the safety of our students and staff.”



