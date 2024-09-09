Eugene and Dan Levy discuss father-son “chemistry” and “bickering” ahead of Emmys hosting

September 9, 2024

Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son stars of Schitt's Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy category four years ago, are returning to the show, this time as hosts.

Ahead of their primetime spot, the pair sat down with ABC News' Chris Connelly to discuss the big event as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

They are the first father-son duo to host the show.

"I think in prepping for this thing, you can't really overthink the firsts," Dan said. "My biggest obstacle was fear. And I feel like if fear is your biggest obstacle, you have to do it," he said.

"I told my wife that we were asked to host. She said, 'Well, you're not doing it," Eugene recalled with a laugh. "There was electricity that was kinda drawing us into it, right?" he added.

Dan explained, "The challenge is not humiliating yourself on national television in front of millions and millions of people," he said.

The duo best described their chemistry as a continuous, humorously confrontational back and forth.

"Bickering." said Dan when asked how the pair communicates together.

"Yeah. It's kind of a bicker, kinda back and forth. It's a general lack of respect," said Eugene -- which Dan said is "a kind of chemistry that works on an award show."

Eugene reflected on Dan developing his comedic chops as a child -- chops which helped Schitt's Creek score nine Emmy wins. "He found it at some point. He found his comedic voice," said Eugene, 77. "He was able to put the family away with a single word or a phrase."

Dan, 41, said it was this real-life family dynamic that helped make Schitt's Creek such a success.

Watch the extended conversation on The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

