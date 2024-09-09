Giants fail to score TD, booed off field in Week 1 drubbing

Posted/updated on: September 9, 2024 at 5:55 am

ByJORDAN RAANAN

September 8, 2024, 5:59 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It didn’t take long for New York Giants fans to reach their boiling point — two plays into the season opener, to be exact.

That is when the booing began. It went on sporadically for four quarters during a 28-6 drubbing at MetLife Stadium to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

The Giants were booed off the field at halftime and later when quarterback Daniel Jones threw a pair of interceptions, including one that was returned 10 yards for a touchdown.

Eventually, all that could be heard in the final moments of the blowout was the Vikings fans’ “Skol” chant reverberating throughout the stadium.

It’s only Week 1 in New York. The booing didn’t sit well with everyone.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Giants defensive captain Dexter Lawrence said. “I get it. They want to see their team win. It’s a rough patch. It just is what it is.”

The problem is that the Giants’ struggles appear to be an extension of last season and what the fans have endured for much of the past 12 years. They’ve had just two winning seasons during that time.

At the moment, Jones seems to be the focus of the fans’ discontent. He is in his sixth season as the Giants’ starter and has become the symbol of their failures.

Nothing that happened on Sunday against the Vikings’ defense will change that.

The $160 million quarterback was the impetus for many of the boos. It started when running back Devin Singletary caught a pass in the flat on the second play of the game and slipped for a 6-yard loss. Facing third-and-14 from their own 26-yard line on their opening drive, the Giants picked up a delay of game penalty.

That is when the boos started to rain down on them. It was a harbinger of things to come. The Giants failed to reach the end zone against the Vikings.

“It’s our job to give them something to cheer about and to play well to execute. And we take that serious,” Jones said. “They expect us to play well. We expect to play well. We have to do that.”

This all unfolded on an afternoon when the Giants celebrated their 100th season with most of their all-time living greats in the building, including Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning and Phil Simms. They were honored for their achievement during a halftime ceremony.

It was one of the few reasons the fans had to cheer.

Before some of the legends even returned to their suite at MetLife Stadium, New York edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux committed a costly face mask penalty, and the Vikings drove 70 yards in less than three minutes for a touchdown. It made the score 21-3. The Giants never mounted a comeback.

These kinds of gut punches have become all too common for Giants fans, especially in Week 1. The Giants are 1-7 in their past eight season openers. Only the Indianapolis Colts (0-7-1) have been worse. New York has been outscored 68-6 in their past two openers alone.

“We can do everything better, but it all starts with me,” coach Brian Daboll said.

Daboll called plays Sunday for the first time since becoming the Giants’ head coach in 2022. The results were only slightly improved from when they were shut out 40-0 by the Dallas Cowboys during prime time in last year’s season opener.

That hardly provided any solace to this group.

“We lost by a lot and didn’t score [a touchdown],” Daboll said. “So, it wasn’t good enough.”

A change at quarterback would likely appease some of the discontented fans. It still doesn’t seem likely after Jones took every first-team snap this summer and finished this game despite the lopsided score.

Jones went 22-of-42 passing for 186 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked five times. His self-evaluation was similar to Daboll’s.

“Obviously, not good enough,” Jones said. “Didn’t get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn’t create much rhythm and flow for ourselves.

“I’ve got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently.”

It doesn’t appear the Giants are quite ready to make a move at quarterback. Drew Lock was the backup on Sunday. Tommy DeVito, last year’s out-of-nowhere phenomenon, was the emergency third-string quarterback.

“We’re going to watch everything,” Daboll said. “[Considering a quarterback change] that’s not in my mind.”

Go Back