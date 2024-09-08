Cheney says Trump is an ‘unrecoverable catastrophe’ in call for GOP to vote for Harris

ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a once-rising star in the GOP who fell out with her party over her criticism of Donald Trump, slammed the former president as an "unrecoverable catastrophe" in her call for other Republicans to vote against him this year.

"We see it on a daily basis, somebody who was willing to use violence in order to attempt to seize power, to stay in power, someone who represents unrecoverable catastrophe, frankly, in my view, and we have to do everything possible to ensure that he's not reelected," Cheney told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"You have many Republicans out there who are saying, 'Well, you know, we're not going to vote for him, but we will write someone else in.' And I think that this time around, that's not enough, that it's important to actually cast a vote for Vice President Harris," Cheney added.

Cheney made her endorsement of Harris official this week, also announcing her father, former Vice President and liberal antagonist Dick Cheney, would follow suit.

The announcements from the Cheneys marked the highest profile endorsements from Republicans for Harris yet as the vice president looks to peel off disgruntled GOP voters frustrated with Trump's hardline and personal brand of politics.

For his part, Trump appeared unconcerned with the endorsements, calling the former vice president “an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter,” on his Truth Social platform. "RINO" stands for “Republican in name only.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung responded in kind when asked about the endorsements, replying, "who the f--- is Liz Cheney?"

Liz Cheney cited both Harris' policy stances this year -- some of which have moved to the center since her first run in 2019 -- and a speech Harris gave at the Democratic convention this summer which leaned heavily on themes of patriotism.

"I have never viewed this as a policy election, but I think that it's very important point. If you look at Vice President Harris's speech, for example, at the Democratic Convention, it is a speech that Ronald Reagan could have given. It's a speech that George Bush could have given. It's very much an embrace and an understanding of the exceptional nature of this great nation," she said.

"I think that she has changed in a number of very important ways on issues that matter. And I would encourage independents to look at where she is on these policy issues today. I would encourage independents to compare where she is today with where Donald Trump is on these issues," she added. "And on top of all of that, the Republicans have nominated somebody who you know is depraved."

Cheney seemed to recognize the stark departure from carrying on a career as a conservative warrior in the House to now endorsing a Democrat for president, suggesting that the GOP has shifted its values while she has remained consistent.

When pressed by Karl if she's still a Republican, Cheney responded, "I'm a conservative."

"I am certainly not a Trump Republican. I am a conservative. I think that what's happened to the Republican party today is indefensible, and I hope to be able to rebuild, as I said, after this cycle," Cheney said.

"But I also think it's really important for us as we're thinking about rebuilding, as we're thinking about the future the country, to recognize that at the end of the day, the vast majority of people in this country want to know fundamentally that their elected officials are going to defend the peaceful transfer of power," she said. "And as someone who's been a lifelong Republican, it's heartbreaking to me to see what has happened to so many of the elected officials in my party, and I know we can do better."

