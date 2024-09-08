On injury report, Bengals anticipate Chase (illness) playing

ByBEN BABY

September 7, 2024, 7:19 PM

CINCINNATI — The Bengals tentatively are planning to have at least one of their top receivers for Sunday’s opener.

The team is proceeding with its game plan anticipating wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will play against the New England Patriots, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Cincinnati can adjust accordingly should Chase not end up playing, per the source.

On Friday, Chase said his availability will be a game-time decision amid a contract dispute that resulted in a hold-in through all of training camp. He took part in the team’s final three practices of the week. However, another issue popped up Saturday when he was added to the injury report with an illness. His availability, which is officially listed as questionable, did not change with his illness designation Saturday.

The three-time Pro Bowler said that he is willing to play without a contract extension when asked on Friday, his first public comments since the end of last season. He also added that while both sides appeared to be close to a deal, he said it was only a “small chance” that a deal would get done before Sunday.

And when it came to him playing, he was going to be the one who made the call. “It’s my decision,” Chase said at his locker on Friday.

Cincinnati could still be without one of its top receivers. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is doubtful with a hamstring injury that coach Zac Taylor said he suffered on Thursday when he was limited at practice. He did not participate on Friday.

The Bengals elevated wide receiver Kendric Pryor for Sunday’s opener against the Patriots at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati is looking to win only its second opener in Taylor’s six years. The lone win came in 2021 against the Minnesota Vikings.

