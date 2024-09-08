Three in custody after dead body found in trunk of burning car

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 10:46 pm

TYLER – Two adults and a juvenile have been taken into custody for capital murder after a man’s dead body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Turnertown on Sept. 1. At a press conference on Saturday, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, described how the body of Kameron Montre Anderson, a 20-year-old Black male from Bedford, was found in the back of his own car after he’d been shot and killed.

According to our news partner KETK, Anderson was shot at a home near Troup on County Road 2163. He was then put in the trunk of his own car, which was then driven to Turnertown in Rusk County and burned with an accelerant.

An investigation by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers determined that Nathaniel Hall, 18 of Troup, was a suspect. Hall was arrested by the Tyler Police Department on Wednesday after a traffic stop in which a stolen 9mm handgun and an AR15 were reportedly found.

Sheriff Smith said Hall contacted his mother shortly after Anderson’s body was burned and a search warrant was conducted at their home in Troup. Interviews done at the home revealed two other suspects were there when gunshots were reportedly heard while Hall and Anderson were outside the home.

A search of the home found shell casings and bullets which included green-tipped bullets that Sheriff Smith said appeared to be the same kind loaded in a gun found with Hall when he was arrested by Tyler PD.

Hall, Jasmine Faith Williams, 21 of Tyler, and a 16-year-old juvenile were reportedly heard at the scene talking about doing a “rip” which is slang for a robbery, according to Sheriff Smith.

The 16-year-old was located at an apartment complex on Shiloh Road by SCSO detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force. The juvenile fled the apartment complex but was later apprehended by Tyler PD and taken to the Smith County Juvenile Detention Center.

Williams’s home on Shoshone Road in Tyler was searched and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was surrendered to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on Friday.

Williams is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond for the charge of capital murder. Hall is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, unlawful carrying of a weapon and capital murder. He’s being held in the Smith County Jail on a total bond of $2,080,000.

The multi-agency investigation into this case is ongoing.



Go Back