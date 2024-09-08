Longview Police Department searching for missing 85-year-old

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 10:37 pm

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, the Longview Police Department is searching for an 85-year-old Black woman who was reported missing on Saturday. Gracie Creer, 85 of Longview, is 5’7″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Creer was last seen near Toler Road at 1 p.m. on Saturday while wearing a black jacket, dark pants and a black wrap around her head.

She was last seen driving a silver Dodge Journey with the Texas license plate RXV4402 and a dented front left fender.

Anyone who’s seen her is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

