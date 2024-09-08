Kentucky interstate reopened after reports of multiple shot, suspect still at large: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 10:24 pm

ByIvan Pereira and Riley Hoffman

September 7, 2024, 9:53 PM

Multiple people shot near London, Kentucky: Police

Suspect in the shooting has not been captured and authorities warn residents to stay indoors.

Interstate 75 reopened late Saturday evening, following reports of an active shooter, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Seven people were injured in an incident along I-75, near London, Kentucky, according to London Mayor Randall Weddle. Not all of those injured had been shot, there was a traffic accident at the scene as well, Weddle said.

ABC News confirmed at least two of the people injured were taken to UK HealthCare, but their conditions were not disclosed.

A suspect remains at large, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said, and residents are urged to stay inside and keep avoiding the area.

The sheriff’s office released the name and photo of a person of interest, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch, who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The terrain where he is believed to be is “very rugged,” according to the mayor.

Further details about the incident weren’t immediately revealed.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on X the highway was closed in both directions at exit 49 and that he was monitoring the situation.

The Louisville office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the state police in the investigation, the agency announced.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

