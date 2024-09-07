Today is Saturday September 07, 2024
Songwriter Will Jennings dead in Tyler

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 2:51 pm
Songwriter Will Jennings dead in TylerKILGORE – Our news partners at KETK report that Kilgore-native and Oscar winning songwriter Will Jennings died at 80-years-old in Tyler on Friday. Jennings, who co-wrote Celine Delion’s Oscar winning song “My Heart Will Go On” from “Titanic”, was at his home in Tyler when he died on Friday morning. No immediate cause of death was reported but his health was declining for several years. The 2006 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee attended both Tyler Junior College and Stephen F. Austin State University.



