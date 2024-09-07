Today is Saturday September 07, 2024
Arizona catcher Herrera leaves after being hit on top of head on follow-through

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 5:58 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera left Friday night against the Houston Astros after Kyle Tucker struck him on top of the head on a follow-through in the fifth inning.

Tucker struck out swinging, with his bat hitting Herrera on the top of his helmet. Herrera crumpled to the ground, and manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer immediately raced to the plate.

Tucker — pressed into extensive playing time with starter Gabriel Moreno sidelined by a groin injury — got to a sitting position after a couple of minutes on the ground and Lovullo supported his back while the trainer spoke to him for a while.

Herrera was eventually helped to his feet and escorted to the dugout. He was replaced by Adrian Del Castillo.

The team didn’t immediately provide an update on Herrera’s condition. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



