Taylor Fritz outduels Frances Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Posted/updated on: September 7, 2024 at 5:55 am

ByABC News

September 6, 2024, 11:49 PM

NEW YORK — When Taylor Fritz, a 26-year-old from California, and Frances Tiafoe, a 26-year-old from Maryland, strode under the Arthur Ashe Stadium lights Friday night for the first US Open semifinal matching two American men in 19 years, the crowd might have been forgiven for not knowing whom to support.

There was a burst of clapping right before the initial point, a curtain-raiser befitting the show about to unfold. Once the match commenced, maybe the momentum shifts made it tough to choose between a pair of close pals who’ve known each other since they were playing tournaments for kids younger than 14.

In the end, the roars were for Fritz, who surged with a six-game run against a fading and frustrated Tiafoe to come out on top 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and reach his first Grand Slam final.

“It’s the reason why I do what I do,” Fritz told the fans, his voice cracking during a postmatch interview. “It’s the reason why I work so hard.”

The No. 12-seeded Fritz’s seventh victory in eight professional meetings against No. 20 Tiafoe earned a showdown against No. 1 Jannik Sinner for the championship Sunday.

“He was overwhelming from the baseline so much … and I just tried to tell myself to stay in it and fight,” said Fritz, who was two games from losing in the fourth set. “I told myself that if I didn’t give it absolutely everything I had — to just stick with it and see if his level might drop a little bit — then I was going to regret it for a long time.”

He will be the first U.S. man to appear in a major final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2009. And if he can get past Sinner, Fritz would become the first U.S. man to win a Slam trophy since Roddick won his 21 years ago at the US Open.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m in the final. So I’m going to come out and give everything I can possibly give,” Fritz said. “I can’t wait.”

Fritz said he thought Friday night’s semifinal was more stressful than Sunday’s final would be, noting the high stakes of two Americans vying for a chance to play for the U.S. Grand Slam.

“To be honest, I don’t think that I’m gonna be put in a more stressful situation than I was today,” Fritz said. “I think today was much more stressful than me playing the final.”

He added, “It’s different from playing the world No. 1, who you’re probably not going to be the favorite against.”

Fritz now has 17 major match wins in 2024, the most by an American man in a year since Roddick’s 17 in 2003.

From 4-4 in the fourth set, he seized control. Tiafoe’s mind and legs betrayed him, as he cramped up, at least in part, because of what he said were nerves related to thinking the finish line was near and he was headed to play for the title.

“I felt like my body shut down on me,” Tiafoe said. “I got ahead of myself.”

After his double fault handed over a break to make it 4-0 in the fifth, more than three hours into the proceedings, Tiafoe chucked his racket. Fritz repaid the favor by double-faulting to end the next game but broke right back and soon it was over. They met at the net for an embrace.

“Sometimes,” Tiafoe said, “it’s not meant to be.”

Fritz had never been past the quarterfinals at one of his sport’s four most prestigious events until now, but this journey included wins over a trio of players with a combined six Slam runner-up showings: Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini.

Fritz started well Friday, smacking serves at up to 135 mph, before Tiafoe gathered himself and grabbed five games in a row. In the next set, Fritz was almost perfect, winning 24 of 25 service points and going 8 for 8 at the net. Tiafoe regrouped quickly, breaking to begin the third, which turned out to be enough for that set, because he never allowed Fritz so much as one break chance. Tiafoe appeared to lose steam after losing one particular 31-stroke point — the longest of the match — midway through the fourth, then gave away to that set’s last game by double-faulting twice and netting a drop shot.

It was Tiafoe’s 13th loss in a five-setter since the start of 2015, when he made his Grand Slam debut. That’s the most losses in five-setters at majors in that span.

“Really tough to swallow,” Tiafoe said. “This one’s gonna hurt really, really bad.”

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

