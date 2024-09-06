Palestine PD want three people on drug and distribution charges

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 4:30 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department is searching for three people after several different kinds of drugs were found in a local residence. According to our news partner KETK, on Aug. 29, 51-year-old Jerryl Mims Sr, was arrested by officers at his home on Texas Avenue. Mims was reportedly clutching a bag of suspected methamphetamines and had another bag of suspected methamphetamine in the seat of his vehicle. Palestine PD said he had over 13 grams of methamphetamine.

A search warrant conducted at Mims’ home yielded the following drugs and their amounts:

4.5 ounces of methamphetamine

Approximately 9.4 grams of rock cocaine

Over 25 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy)

Approximately 13 grams of PCP, mostly packed in small vials

Approximately 6.8 ounces of marijuana

About 4 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax)

8 grams of Hydrocodone

5.5 ounces of K2

Digital scales, packaging materials and a stolen handgun were also reportedly found at the location.



Mims was arrested for the failure to maintain financial responsibility charge but later bonded out and is now wanted for three counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in penalty group 1, one count of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in penalty group 2, possession of marijuana between 5 pounds and 4 ounces, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, possesion of a dangerous drug and theft of a firearm.

Also, Palestine PD produced warrants for 48-year-old Eric Hill and Latonya Gaston, 46, both of Palestine. The two are wanted for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams in penalty group 1. Anyone with information about any of their whereabouts are asked to call Palestine PD at 903-729-2254.

