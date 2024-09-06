Man causes 4-vehicle crash, attempts to run away

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 4:30 pm

TEXARKANA – Our news partners at KETK report a 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after Texarkana police said he ran away from a four-vehicle crash that he caused. According to the police department, Frederick Duckett, 38 of Texarkana, caused a crash on W. 7th Street and Jarvis Parkway and then took off running. An official, who was there when the crash happened, caught up to him and took him into custody, the Texarkana Police Department said. TPD said Duckett claimed he could not use his legs or move his body, “despite having just ran more than a quarter mile moments before.” Duckett was medically cleared at a hospital and was then taken to the Bi-State Jail. Texarkana police said one of the drivers involved in the four-vehicle crash was injured, therefore Duckett is facing a felony charge. Duckett is being held on a $15,000 bond for collision involving injury.

