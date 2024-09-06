Today is Friday September 06, 2024
Morris County authorities search for missing man

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Morris County authorities search for missing manMORRIS COUNTY — Omaha police are searching for a man who has not been seen since mid-August and are asking the public for assistance in locating him. According to our news partner KETK, Dustin Perkins was last seen Aug. 15 in Naples, Texas. Perkins is approximately 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Officials in Omaha said that with information on Perkins, to call the Omaha Police 903-844-2305 or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office at 903-645-2232.



