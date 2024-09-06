Today is Friday September 06, 2024
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 1:42 pm
JACKSONVILLE – Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in JacksonvilleThe Jacksonville Police Department said that a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train at the crossing on North Gillespie Avenue on Friday according to our news partners at KETK. According to Jacksonville PD, the crash blocked the railroad crossing in the 100 block of North Gillespie Avenue near Highway 79 for a time. The investigation continues and more details will be released when available.



