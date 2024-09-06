Today is Friday September 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 11:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
English Teacher: Wanna watch something that’ll make you feel good? Try out the new comedy series.

Tell Me Lies: It’s back to school for Lucy and Stephen, which means it’s time for scandal. The show returns for season 2.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: Threat levels are critical. Good thing Gary Oldman is there to save the day in season 4 of the drama series.

Netflix
The Perfect Couple: Nicole Kidman is a disapproving mother-in-law in the new limited series.

Rebel Ridge: A former Marine deals with small-town corruption in the drama film.

Starz
Power Book II: Ghost: It’s the end of the road for the drama series. Watch the final episodes now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC