In Brief: ‘Reacher’ getting a spin-off, and more

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2024 at 8:32 am

Variety is reporting that Prime Video is developing a spin-off of its hit Reacher series. The trade speculates it will center on Frances Neagley, who is played by Maria Sten in the hit adaptation of Lee Childs' Jack Reacher books ...

The 'Burbs, a new TV adaptation of the 1989 movie of the same name, has been given a straight-to-series order from Peacock. Keke Palmer is set to star and executive produce, with Brian Grazer and Seth MacFarlane also on board as executive producers. The show follows a young couple who encounter new next-door neighbors with dark secrets ...

The sci-fi film The Assignment, starring Alicia Vikander and Elizabeth Olsen, has been scooped up by Prime Video, Deadline is reporting. The movie centers on a resources-strapped future where the government decides who is allowed to have a baby — and the invasive, psychologically horrifying interview Olsen's character must endure to prove she's worthy. The film, which also stars Minnie Driver, will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, which is just getting underway ...

