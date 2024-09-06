USC retires Caleb Williams’ No. 13, brings back Bush’s No. 5

ByPAOLO UGGETTI

September 5, 2024, 4:59 PM

USC has retired the No. 13 jersey of Caleb Williams, who spent two seasons with the program and won the eighth Heisman Trophy in Trojans history.

The school made the announcement on social media, showing Williams’ number displayed on the Los Angeles Coliseum peristyle among its other Heisman winners. Reggie Bush’s No. 5 also was shown for the first time since his Heisman was reinstated in April.

Bush’s retired number had been removed in 2010, shortly after USC was sanctioned by the NCAA because Bush received improper benefits during his college career from 2003 to 2005. Bush’s Heisman also had been vacated until this year, when the Heisman Trust reinstated the trophy to the former star running back, citing “enormous changes in the football landscape.”

In the past, Bush had been adamant he did not want to have his number displayed at USC games or to be involved with the program if his Heisman Trophy had not been returned to him. There is an expectation now Bush will lead the Trojans out of the tunnel before a game this season, but no official date has been set.

USC’s announcement about Williams came on social media with a video that included rapper Snoop Dogg, singer John Legend, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley, USC women’s basketball player JuJu Watkins and Williams’ teammates congratulating him on the honor.

Legend began the video by singing “Ordinary People,” which Williams attempted and failed to sing well during a recent episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” that featured rookie karaoke sessions. The Bears made the star quarterback the first pick in April and have since named him their Week 1 starter and a team captain.

“You are definitely, definitely better at football than singing,” Legend said. “But I want to congratulate you on getting your number retired.”

In his two seasons at USC, Williams threw for more than 8,000 yards and accounted for 94 touchdowns in the air and on the ground.

“Home of the Heismans! More Heisman Trophy winners than any other university,” athletic director Jen Cohen wrote in a post on X. “Let’s go #5 and #13… Can’t wait to celebrate you.”

Bush remains in a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA seeking to hold it “accountable for maliciously attacking” his character.

