KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes passed Len Dawson as the Kansas City Chiefs’ all-time passing leader in the first half of Thursday night’s 27-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes entered the game with 28,424 career regular-season passing yards and needed 84 to pass Dawson. He got there on a 23-yard completion to Travis Kelce in the second quarter.

Mahomes finished 20-of-28 passing for 291 yards in the victory, throwing one touchdown pass — a 35-yarder to rookie Xavier Worthy — and an interception.

Dawson was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. He played 14 seasons for the Chiefs from 1962 through 1975.

Mahomes joined the Chiefs in 2017 and is in his seventh season as their starting quarterback.

