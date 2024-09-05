Today is Thursday September 05, 2024
Bridge demolition to cause Canton I-20 lanes to temporarily close

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 2:29 pm
VAN ZANDT COUNTY –Bridge demolition to cause Canton I-20 lanes to temporarily close A bridge demolition will cause all I-20 lanes at FM 859 near Canton to close over the weekend, TxDOT said. According to TxDOT, the demolition is expected to begin on Saturday night and end Sunday morning. “Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads using the FM 859 exit ramps, which will travel past FM 859 and re-enter I-20 using the FM 859 entrance ramps. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone and expect delays,” TxDOT said in a statement. In place of the existing bridge that is set to be demolished, TxDOT said a new bridge is expected to be completed by March 2025.



