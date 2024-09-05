UT Tyler ranked among America’s Best Colleges by Wall Street JournalPosted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 11:50 am
TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler is ranked in the top 500 nationwide by the Wall Street Journal as noted on the publication’s America’s Best Colleges for 2025 list. The ranking aims to guide prospective students across the nation while recognizing the colleges doing an outstanding job in higher education.
America’s Best Colleges ranks undergraduate institutions by the value they provide to their
students. This value is assessed based on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price,
degree completion rates and post-graduation success.
“We are honored to be recognized by such a highly esteemed publication like the Wall Street
Journal,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.
“Being named one of America’s best colleges highlights UT Tyler’s value and position as a leading
college in the nation. I want to thank our deans and faculty for their commitment to student
success and to a quality education here in East Texas.”
Results are derived from official data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Census
Bureau, along with a nationwide survey of roughly 110,000 undergraduate students and recent
alumni who graduated within the past five years.
Students and alumni were anonymously surveyed by College Pulse in cooperation with WSJ and
Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Survey topics included career
preparation, learning opportunities and campus life. The ranking combines students’ experience in
a learning environment with an exhaustive analysis of student outcomes. For more information,
visit WSJ.com.