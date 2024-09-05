UT Tyler ranked among America’s Best Colleges by Wall Street Journal

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 11:50 am

TYLER – The University of Texas at Tyler is ranked in the top 500 nationwide by the Wall Street Journal as noted on the publication’s America’s Best Colleges for 2025 list. The ranking aims to guide prospective students across the nation while recognizing the colleges doing an outstanding job in higher education.

America’s Best Colleges ranks undergraduate institutions by the value they provide to their

students. This value is assessed based on the learning environment, years to pay off the net price,

degree completion rates and post-graduation success.

“We are honored to be recognized by such a highly esteemed publication like the Wall Street

Journal,” said Dr. Amir Mirmiran, UT Tyler provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“Being named one of America’s best colleges highlights UT Tyler’s value and position as a leading

college in the nation. I want to thank our deans and faculty for their commitment to student

success and to a quality education here in East Texas.”

Results are derived from official data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Census

Bureau, along with a nationwide survey of roughly 110,000 undergraduate students and recent

alumni who graduated within the past five years.

Students and alumni were anonymously surveyed by College Pulse in cooperation with WSJ and

Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Survey topics included career

preparation, learning opportunities and campus life. The ranking combines students’ experience in

a learning environment with an exhaustive analysis of student outcomes. For more information,

visit WSJ.com.

Go Back