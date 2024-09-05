Student arrested after loaded gun found on campus

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 10:51 am

PANOLA COUNTY — An East Texas student was arrested on Wednesday after a loaded .38 caliber handgun was found in their vehicle in the school’s parking lot, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.The sheriff’s office said Panola Charter High School notified them at around 9:30 a.m. that a firearm was found in a students vehicle on campus. Deputies say the 17-year-old student was overheard talking about having a gun in his vehicle.

“During a subsequent search by school staff, a loaded .38 caliber handgun was recovered,” according to the report from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the student was taken into custody for possession of a firearm in a prohibited location and was taken to the Panola County Detention Center. ‘We have no reason to believe that this incident was related to any school-related threat,” PCSO said. “Upon review of the situation we have no reason to believe that any specific student or campus was targeted.”

Panola County officials say they prioritize the safety of their campuses and will take enforcement action regarding any incidents.

