2 of 3 charges dismissed against ex-Panthers VP Adrian Wilson

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 5:04 am

ByJOSH WEINFUSS

September 4, 2024, 8:19 PM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two of the three domestic violence charges against former Carolina Panthers vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson were dismissed on Tuesday, court records showed.

The charges were dismissed at the request of the Scottsdale city attorney, according to the records.

In a statement posted to X, Wilson said the charges were dismissed because the city attorney learned “there was absolutely no physical altercation.”

Records show that Wilson’s sentencing date is set for Sept. 8, 2025.

The only charge remaining from Wilson’s June 1 arrest is for domestic violence disorderly conduct — disruptive behavior or fighting, to which Wilson pleaded guilty with deferred prosecution, according to court records. In his statement on X, Wilson said he entered into a diversion agreement with the court and said after completing counseling sessions the charge will be dismissed.

“With the hearing behind me, I can now begin the process of healing from this very unfortunate incident and the embarrassment it has brought to my family and me,” Wilson said in his statement posted Wednesday. “I deeply regret my actions on June 1 and recommit to being a better person and father. I have learned a great deal and look forward to rebuilding my relationship with my kids, lending my 20+ years of expertise, once again, to the game of football, and supporting community and non-profit causes I believe in.”

Wilson was initially charged with allegedly choking his wife.

According to the police report, when Wilson returned to his Scottsdale home around 1 a.m. June 1, he found separation papers from his wife waiting for him in the casita he sleeps in when in Arizona. She told police she had hired a private investigator and learned Wilson was having an affair. After Wilson found the papers, he barged into his wife’s room while she was sleeping and then became violent, breaking a TV, mirror and lamp, among other items, according to the report.

Wilson’s wife told police he pinned her against the bed and began to choke her but that she was able to get away. According to the police report, he took a gun from the safe and threatened to leave and kill himself. Wilson’s wife said he never pointed the gun at anyone. He eventually drove away from his house with his gun and called other family members, according to the report.

