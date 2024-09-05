Defensive coordinator among 4 killed in Ga. school shooting

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 5:03 am

ByMICHAEL ROTHSTEIN

September 5, 2024, 12:09 AM

Richard Aspinwall, the defensive coordinator of the Apalachee High School football team, was among four people killed Wednesday in a mass shooting at the school.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified Aspinwall, 39, as one of those killed. He is listed as the football team’s defensive coordinator and a math teacher on the school’s website.

Before working at Apalachee, Aspinwall was a teacher and coach at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of former Mountain View High School teacher and coach Ricky Aspinwall, who lost his life at Apalachee High School today,” the Mountain View High School athletics department said in a statement on its Facebook page. “Mountain View extends its deepest condolences to the entire Apalachee High School community.”

Messages left with Aspinwall’s family and the Barrow County School District were not immediately returned.

Aspinwall, math teacher Christina Irimie, 53, and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed when a shooter opened fire inside the school Wednesday morning, according to the GBI. The GBI said Colt Gray, 14, surrendered when confronted by law enforcement, was arrested and will be charged with murder.

As of Wednesday night, the GBI said it was still conducting an active investigation, collecting evidence and working to understand the timeline of events.

Nine additional people — eight students and one teacher — were injured in the shooting and taken to hospitals.

Go Back