Munich police shoot ‘suspicious’ person amid ‘major’ operation in city center

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 5:00 am

Police officers secure the area around the Koenigsplatz square after a shooting near the building of the Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism (NS-Dokumentationszentrum) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2024. (PAULINE CURTET/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Munich police shot a "suspicious person" in the Karolinenplatz area of the southern German city on Thursday morning, authorities said, adding they had launched a "major operation."

"Police officers spotted a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm," Munich's police force said in a statement on social media. "The emergency services used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured."

The area was cordoned off, with a helicopter in the air above the scene, the force said.

"There are currently no indications of any other suspects," police said, adding that there were no other reported injuries.

The shooting occurred next to the city's Nazi Documentation Center, police said.

"Many emergency services are on their way to the site of operations," the force noted. "We ask that you avoid this area as much as possible."

The Nazi Documentation Center is one of the city’s most popular museums, located midway between the famous Karolinenplatz and Königsplatz squares just northwest of the medieval old town. It is less than 500 feet from the Israeli Consulate.

Israel's Foreign Ministry confirmed that there had been a "shooting incident" close to the consulate, noting that the facility was closed on Thursday coinciding with the anniversary of the deadly terror attack at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

"No one from the consulate staff was injured in the incident," the ministry's spokesperson said. "The shooter was neutralized by the German security forces and the incident is under their care."

