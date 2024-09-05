Safety regulators call for investigation into Shein, Temu

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 5:00 am

Shein and Temu icons are seen displayed on a phone screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on August 27, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Federal safety regulators are calling for an investigation into popular Chinese e-commerce websites Shein and Temu over concerns shoppers can easily purchase baby and toddler products that do not meet U.S. safety regulations.

In a joint letter Monday, Consumer Product Safety Commission Commissioners Peter A. Feldman and Douglas Dziak cited "recent media reports that deadly baby and toddler products are easy to find on these platforms."

The letter did not single out specific products, but one report from business technology publication The Information, cited in the CPSC letter, found that padded crib bumpers, which were banned by Congress in 2022, are still available on the retailer websites.

Temu said in a statement to ABC News that it requires all sellers "to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to product safety."

"Our interests are aligned with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in ensuring consumer protection and product safety, and we will cooperate fully with any investigation," a Temu spokesperson said.

A Shein spokesperson also told ABC News that the company prioritizes customer safety.

"At SHEIN, customer safety is our top priority and we are investing millions of dollars to strengthen our compliance programs," Shein said in a statement. "In the last year SHEIN has spent over $10 million building a strong global compliance function and developing partnerships with internationally renowned testing agencies such as Intertek, SGS, BV, and TUV, to further enhance our safety practices. Earlier this year it was also announced that an additional $50 million dollars will be dedicated to fortifying our Global Compliance Center and initiatives to ensure strict adherence to our rigorous product safety standards and full compliance with applicable laws and regulations."

The spokesperson added, "Our global team, including more than 1,000 U.S. employees, remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and safety for our customers, and we resolutely support the Commission's mandate."

Both Temu and Shein have exploded in popularity in the U.S., in part because their sites offer cheap prices on a variety of products from clothes to home goods.

The CPSC commissioners said e-commerce platforms can offer great deals to consumers, but it's critical they comply with U.S. safety standards to avoid any risk of injury.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back