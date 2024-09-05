Today is Thursday September 05, 2024
Officials identify three in connection to overdose death of minor

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2024 at 4:22 am
Officials identify three in connection to overdose death of minorHOPKINS COUNTY – Three suspects have been identified in connection to the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said. According to our news partner KETK, a death investigation began on July 17 when a 16-year-old girl reportedly overdosed. “The toxicology report showed a newer synthetic drug found in her blood stream called N-Pyrrolidino Protonitazene,” the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said. “This drug is 25 times more potent than fentanyl.”

According to the release, they were able to identify the person who supplied the pills to the victim.

“At this time three suspects have been identified and the investigation is still ongoing,” the sheriff’s office said.



