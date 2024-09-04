Today is Wednesday September 04, 2024
Community mourns TJC alum police officer who died on duty in Dallas

Community mourns TJC alum police officer who died on duty in DallasTYLER – The East Texas community is mourning fallen Dallas Police officer Darron Burks, who was a Tyler Junior College alum and was killed Thursday while on duty. According to NBCDFW, the 46-year-old Burks was sitting in his car when he was shot by a 30-year-old man who also shot two other officers.

Before becoming a police officer, Burks was a teacher. Prior to becoming a teacher, the TJC Alumni Association said Burks was an alum and member of the Minority Student Association. Burk also attended Dallas College. And was a graduate of Paul Quinn College.

The Dallas Police Department said in a statement, “Officer Burks served with unwavering pride and commitment on the Dallas Police Department until his untimely passing. His bravery, dedication, and selflessness were evident in every aspect of his work, and he was a beacon of hope and security for those he served.”



