Winona Ryder enthuses about special “husband” Keanu Reeves

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 3:04 pm

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Back in 2018, Winona Ryder revealed that she just might be married to Keanu Reeves, thanks to Francis Ford Coppola's hiring real Romanian priests while filming their onscreen wedding in his 1992 film Bram Stoker's Dracula.

While that movie — and the cinematic ceremony — was many years ago, their bond is still going strong, Ryder tells the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The actress explains she and Reeves text on the regular and, "We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. So like on his birthday I go: 'Happy birthday, my husband.' And then he's like, 'Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like on each birthday he's like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He's always done that."

Reeves, for the record, just turned 60.

Winona added, "I would literally do anything, though, with him. Like, he is so special."

However, that vow might not include doing a John Wick movie, the 52-year-old clarifies, because those involve so much stunt work. "I’m just thinking of my bones," she quips.

It was during a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly that Reeves confirmed Ryder's marriage story. "We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests. Winona says we are, Coppola says we are, so I guess we're married under the eyes of God."

The friends never actually dated, for what it's worth.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back