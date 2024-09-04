Biden admin targets Russia over 2024 election disinformation efforts

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a sweeping crackdown Wednesday on dueling efforts by the Russian government to influence the upcoming 2024 election through covert networks aimed at spreading disinformation to American voters.

For months, the Biden administration has been publicly warning of Russia's efforts to influence Americans through disinformation and propaganda to sow distrust in the election.

In a meeting Wednesday at the Justice Department, Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted both foreign and domestic incidents of attempts to influence voters, as well as pervasive and growing threats against those who administer elections.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to exploit our country's free exchange of ideas in order to covertly further its own propaganda efforts, and our investigation into this matter remains ongoing," Garland said.

The Justice Department alleged that two employees of Russia Today, or RT -- a Russian state-controlled media outlet, implemented a nearly $10 million scheme "to fund and direct a Tennessee-based company to publish and disseminate content deemed favorable to the Russian government."

To carry this out, the attorney general said the two employees -- 31-year-old Kostiantyn Kalashnikov, also known as Kostya, and Elena Afanasyeva, 27 -- allegedly directed the company to contract with social media influencers to amplify Russian propaganda.

"The company never disclosed to the influencers or to their millions of followers its ties to RT and the Russian government. Instead, the defendants and the company claimed that the company was sponsored by a private investor, but that private investor was a fictitious persona," Garland said.

Russian entities also created fake websites to allegedly further influence the election, officials said.

"RT has used people living and working inside the U.S. to facilitate contracts with American media figures to create and disseminate Russian propaganda here. The content was pitched as legitimate independent news when, in fact, much of it was created in Russia by RT employees who work for the Russian government," Wray said. "The second operation reveals even more malign activities by companies working under the direction and control of the Russian government, companies that created media websites to trick Americans into unwittingly consuming Russian propaganda."

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said they will continue to investigate election threats without fear or favor.

"Russia remains a predominant foreign threat to our elections, and as the intelligence community has publicly reported, and as I have previously warned, Iran also is accelerating its efforts to influence our elections, including the presidential election," Monaco said.

Wray also delivered a blunt message for Iran and China when asked what the bureau's response would be to those who intend to meddle in the presidential election: "Knock it off."

The attorney general said Russia is using new techniques Russia such as artificial intelligence and other cyber techniques.

"They're now using bot farms in a way that was not possible before, and therefore it's a bigger threat than it ever was before. I would just say that [the] reality is that Russia has meddled in our society and tried to sow discord for decades," Garland said.

The DOJ also announced that it's targeting a Russian disinformation campaign referred to as "Doppelganger."

The DOJ has seized 32 internet domains it claims have been used by the Russian government and government-sponsored actors to allegedly engage in the Doppelganger influence campaign by spreading propaganda intended to reduce international support for Ukraine, bolster support for pro-Russian policies and influence American voters, according to newly unsealed court records.

Garland on Wednesday also highlighted domestic efforts to threaten election officials around the country.

Since March, the Election Threats Task Force has participated in more than 25 engagements, trainings and tabletop exercises, including both with law enforcement partners and partners in the election community, the attorney general said.

Over the next several weeks, task force representatives will be on the ground meeting with election workers and, in early November, both in advance of and after Election Day, the FBI will host federal partners at its headquarters command center to address events, issues and potential crimes related to the elections in real time, Garland said.

"Election officials and administrators do not need to navigate this threat environment alone," he added.

CNN first reported news of the expected law enforcement actions.

In a statement Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the steps the State Department said it's taking to "counter Kremlin-backed media outlets' malicious operations seeking to influence or interfere in the 2024 U.S. elections."

The measures include introducing a new visa restriction policy to penalize adversaries, designating RT's parent company and subsidiaries as entities controlled by a foreign government, and offering cash rewards for information on the Russian intelligence-linked hacking group RaHDit under its "Rewards for Justice" program.

"Today's announcement highlights the lengths some foreign governments go to undermine American democratic institutions. But these foreign governments should also know that we will not tolerate foreign malign actors intentionally interfering and undermining free and fair elections," Blinken said.

In addition, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Wednesday that it's designating 10 individuals -- including several RT employees -- and two entities as part of the U.S. response to "Moscow's malign influence efforts targeting the 2024 U.S. presidential election."

The head of a "hacktivist" group RaHDit and two associates were also part of Wednesday's sanctions, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

ABC News' Shannon Kingston and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

