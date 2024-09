Smith County Road 3203 is now open

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 2:37 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Road 3203 reopened Wednesday, after road and bridge crews repaired the washed-out road and replaced the culvert damaged from severe weather in May and June of this year. Smith County has an interactive map that lists all county road closures. You can find that map by clicking here.

