Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard and more in ‘The Boroughs’, from the Duffer Bros

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 2:13 pm
The Duffer Bros. - Netflix

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have lined up some impressive names for the forthcoming sci-fi series they're producing called The Boroughs.

Netflix has tapped Oscar winner Geena Davis and nominee Alfre Woodard; Tony-winning Spider-Man baddie Alfred Molina; The Sinner Emmy nominee Bill Pullman; and Denis O'Hare from American Horror Story and Clarke Peters for the eight-episode series.

According to the streamer, they play residents of a seemingly picturesque New Mexico retirement community who "must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have: time."

The show was created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, vets of the beloved Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

To the streamer's blog, Tudum, the Duffers enthused, "While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can't wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching."

