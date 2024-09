Two dead, four injured in shooting at Georgia High School

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 11:22 am

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Police swarm Georgia high school campus after it’s placed on lockdown and students have been evacuated to the stadium. There reportedly has been a shooting and reports now say two people are dead and 4 injured. One person is in custody as the incident continues.

