Tyler seeking vendors for the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 10:58 am

TYLER – The annual Tyler Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair is returning to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Parks Department is now seeking vendors who hand-make and create the items they sell, author books, and sell plants and food items to participate in this annual event. Vendors must apply online through http://www.TylerParksandRec.com. The Fair will feature more than 90 booths offering handcrafted items for sale, including photography, fine and unique jewelry, hand-poured candles, furniture, bath and body products, clothing, pottery, sewing, wreaths and florals, art-mix-media paintings, and more. This will be an excellent event to get a jump-start on holiday shopping, especially for unique, one-of-a-kind gift ideas. Food trucks and live entertainment, including The Johnnie Helm Band and the Tuxedo Catz, will be available on both days. Admission is free. For more information about this event or about becoming a vendor, please contact Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.

