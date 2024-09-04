Today is Wednesday September 04, 2024
Longview customers claim vehicles ruined after gas station mistake

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2024 at 6:12 am
Longview customers claim vehicles ruined after gas station mistakeLONGVIEW — Over Labor Day Weekend, some Longview residents were left without a working car after pumping gas from Murphy USA off Loop 281. According to our news partner KETK, customers have reported cars stalling, stopping or not running at all. Those affected believe they received the wrong type of fuel. Many customers are now left without transportation and are having to find creative ways to get around.

While the gas station remained open, every gas pump was blocked off. Those affected have contacted Murphy USA to start the next steps in making a claim. A Facebook group has been created for those affected by the gas station which includes nearly 200 people. KETK News has reached out to Murphy USA officials who have not commented.



