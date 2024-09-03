Longview Police look for missing woman

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 6:41 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they are looking for 36-yearold Rachel Leigh Potter. According to our news partner KETK, Potter is described as being 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said she was was last seen near the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday. LPD asks if you have information on Rachel Potter’s location, to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

