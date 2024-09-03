Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview Police look for missing woman

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 6:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview Police look for missing womanLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said they are looking for 36-yearold Rachel Leigh Potter. According to our news partner KETK, Potter is described as being 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities said she was was last seen near the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview at approximately 9 p.m. on Monday. LPD asks if you have information on Rachel Potter’s location, to call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC