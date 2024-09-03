Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
Trump to plead not guilty in election interference case, waives right to be present at arraignment

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 4:25 pm
(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump has waived his right to be present at his arraignment in his federal election interference case and has authorized his attorney to enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf, according to a filing Tuesday.

Special counsel Jack Smith unsealed a new indictment last week related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The superseding indictment included the same charges but removed allegations related to Trump’s official acts as president in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity.

The court has not yet set a formal date for Trump’s new arraignment.

Both sides are due to appear in court on Thursday for a previously-scheduled conference in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

