Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm
UT Tyler national champion softball team visits Gov. AbbottAUSTIN – The University of Texas at Tyler’s softball team and their NCAA trophy made a stop Friday at the state’s capitol where they met Gov. Greg Abbott. According to our news partner KETK, Abbott shared to his more than 1.6 million Facebook followers on Monday that the Tyler softball champions visited the capitol and the pleasure it was to meet them. During their visit Friday Gov. Abbott told the team, “Way to make Texas proud.”

This was the second national softball title for UT Tyler. The other was in 2016, with head coach Mike Reed at the helm for both.



