FX drops teaser to ‘Alien’ small-screen spin-off series, ‘Alien: Earth’

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

While Alien: Romulus continues scaring moviegoers in theaters, a small-screen spin-off based on Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi classic is on the way — and a teaser has just splashed down.

Alien: Earth, a new FX series from Fargo's Noah Hawley, will see a mysterious spaceship crash-landing on our planet, where "a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat."

The teaser opens with a shot of our third rock from the sun, revealed to be the reflection off the shiny skull of the acid-bleeding xenomorphs from the sci-fi franchise.

The original film had the memorable tagline, "In space no one can hear you scream," but the snippet ends with a jump scare proving that doesn't apply to Earth.

Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy OlyphantAlex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis, debuts in 2025.

