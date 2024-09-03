Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
ktbb logo


‘New York After Dark’: Colin Jost and Michael Che to host Peacock’s first live comedy special

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 3:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Peacock

NBC has announced Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update co-anchors will once again team up, this time to host Peacock's first ever live comedy special, Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark.

The special will drop on the network's sister streamer on Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET. 

The stand-up action will stream live from The Bell House in Brooklyn, New York, in front of an in-person audience. Onstage will be "drop-ins only," Peacock says, "featuring Colin and Michael's favorite NYC club comics, fresh faces, and maybe even some names you already know and love."

The special will showcase "both up-and-coming and established comics in New York," with Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin' acting as the musical entertainment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC