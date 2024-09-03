Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
One arrested after ‘unverified threat’ to East Texas school district

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 1:50 pm
NEW SUMMERFIELD – One arrested after ‘unverified threat’ to East Texas school districtOne person was taken into custody at around noon on Tuesday after New Summerfield ISD received threats, the district shared. According to the district, campuses were under lockdown and law enforcement was present after they received an “unverified threat.” “Law enforcement has the caller of the threat in custody in another town,” New Summerfield said. After the person was taken into custody, law enforcement gave the district the all clear to return to their regular schedule.



