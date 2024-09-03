Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
Geeked Week: Netflix teases ‘Tomb Raider’ series, returning ‘Squid Game’ + +’Stranger Things’

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 1:44 pm
Netflix

Netflix has just dropped the trailer to its annual Geeked Week festivities. As the streamer puts it, it's a "Netflix celebration of geeks, chosen by geeks."

The trailer teases the next seasons of returning favorites like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Avatar: The Last Airbender and One Piece, as well as new projects, including an animated Tomb Raider series and an anime adaptation of the hit video game series Devil May Cry.

Also stuffed into the sneak peek are cosplayers and other fans who have expressed their love for various shows through body art.

The Geeked Week action kicks off Sept. 16 and culminates with a live, in-person fan event called Geeked Week Live on Sept. 19 in Atlanta.

Fans who can't get there in person can get in on the action via Twitch, YouTube and X starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Netflix teases viewers "can expect sneak peeks, news and surprises" from their favorite — and new favorite — shows; in the past, Geeked Week has featured interviews, Q&A panels and video messages to fans from various shows' casts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



