Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn defends “perfect” Joker in teaser to sequel ‘Folie à Deux’

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 12:24 pm
Warner Bros. Pictures

Ahead of its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, there's a new teaser for Lady Gaga's new film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

This teaser focuses on Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck aka Joker, who is shown laughing maniacally in a variety of scenes while we hear unseen voices say, "You are sick. Delusional."; "He's a monster."; and "This is a very disturbed individual."

Then we see Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn being swarmed by the press. She snaps, "He's not sick! He's perfect." And as the teaser ends, we hear her voice-over whispering, "You're Joker."

As previously reported, Joker: Folie à Deux is set two years after the original film and features Joker awaiting the death penalty in a psych ward, where he meets fellow patient Harley Quinn, who's obsessed with him. The two fall in love, and as Joker stops taking his meds, he enters a fantasy world inspired by old-fashioned musicals.

Speaking to Variety, Gaga said director Todd Phillips "took a very big swing with this whole concept," adding, "There’s music, there’s dance, it’s a drama, it’s also a courtroom drama, it’s a comedy, it’s happy, it’s sad."

News Partner
