Today is Tuesday September 03, 2024
ktbb logo


Fort Bend ISD’s top earners made nearly $5 million

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2024 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT BEND COUNTY – Fort Bend Independent School District’s top 25 earners collected base salaries totaling almost $5 million in the 2023-24 school year, according to staffing data from the Texas Education Agency and the Houston Chronicle. Two superintendents occupied the top-paid spots for the 80,000-student district last school year: Christie Whitbeck, who served as superintendent for the first half of the 2023-24 school year until her sudden departure from the district in December 2023, and her successor, Marcell Smith, who took over in January 2024. Smith’s starting base salary of $410,000 exceeded Whitbeck’s salary at the time of her departure by over $30,000. The move to the Fort Bend ISD was a lucrative one for Smith, who previously served as superintendent of 12,000-student Duncanville ISD in Dallas County until December 2023.

Smith’s move gave him a 5% base pay increase from his $392,000 salary at Duncanville ISD. However, base salary isn’t the only pay Smith will receive as superintendent at Fort Bend ISD. Benefits built into his contract show a retention supplement of $50,000 per year paid by the district into a retirement plan in July of each year, as well supplemental retirement contributions distributed during each of the district’s 24 pay periods totaling $30,000 per school year. In all, Smith’s total pay will top $500,000 a year. Even without the supplemental pay, Smith’s salary places him at No. 7 on the list of highest-paid superintendents in the state in the 2023-24 school year. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD superintendent Mark Henry earned the highest salary of any Texas superintendent that year, making almost $537,000 at the time of his retirement in December 2023, after 12 and a half years leading the district. The Houston Chronicle analysis of Fort Bend’s peer districts in the state – those with 50,000 to 100,000 students enrolled in the 2023-24 school year– found that the average superintendent base salary was about $354,000 last year.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC